Cameron Young Just Hit One of the Best Golf Shots We've Ever Seen
The Harbour Town Links Course at Hilton Head is feeling particularly generous as all the top players are going low this morning as the second round gets underway. There are birdies to be found on seemingly every hole and long putts are falling with alarming frequency. But the shot of the day, perhaps shot of the weekend, perhaps shot of the season belongs to Cameron Young, who left his tee shot on No. 13 too far left.
With absolutely no angle, he was forced to dialed up a sweeping slider of a hook that was perfectly executed and honestly a bit mind-boggling even with repeated viewings.
The PGA Tour helpfully put a tracer on it so you can believe your eyes.
This is sorcery!
Young tapped in for birdie and is currently even for the tournament. We'll see if this sparks him up the leaderboard.