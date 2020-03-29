Cameron "Scooter" Magruder is Back and His NFL Fan Free Agency Reactions is Priceless
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 29 2020
The only sport really happening since coronavirus shut down the country has been NFL free agency and the start of the league's new year, and what a wild time it was. Tom Brady signed with the Bucs after a lifetime in New England, DeAndre Hopkins was traded from the Texans to the Cardinals for pennies on the dollar and so many other crazy moves, rumors and reports happened it's hard to remember them all.
Thankfully, Twitter personality (hero?) Cameron "Scooter" Magruder is here to remind us of them all through the lens of the NFL fan bases that went through this together. Let's just say he didn't let us down.
Scooter does these videos a lot (you can check them out on his YouTube channel), mostly around the Cowboys. They always hit the mark, but it's always harder when you expand it to the entire league around a subject as in-depth as free agency and the periphery moves that come along with the start of a new year.
The Texans-Cardinals Hopkins trade tirade certainly stands out, but he even nailed other moments like Panthers fans dealing with all the team's losses and the Eagles trading for Darius Slay. That's what, to me at least, makes these stand out. He goes in depth on every team that made any move worth talking about.
Notably absent, my New York Giants.