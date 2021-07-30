Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss Have a Pop-Punk Emo Cover Band Called 'Mars Junction'
Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss are six-foot-five, two-twenty and there's Blink-182 of them. The Winklevoss twins have expanded their portfolio to include a number of pop-punk and emo covers. According to Page Six, the brothers' band, Mars Junction, performed their first live public show ever at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, New York. (They have played at least one private show.)
They were so good that at least one person asked if they were available for weddings, which Page Six mentioned twice in a span of five sentences. A rep also stressed to Page Six that "people bought tickets."
The Junction (That's what old school MJ fans call them) setlist was comprised of songs by Fall Out Boy, Blink 182, U2, Nirvana, Kings of Leon, and The Killers. Rage Against the Machine was not mentioned, but the band's guitarist posted this video on Facebook showing them playing "Killing in the Name," which means that was probably also on the set list.
If you have any more video really need to post about this on MySpace.