Cam Newton Wore a Yellow Suit to the Patriots' Season Opener and Twitter Went Crazy
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 13 2020
Cam Newton will make his much-anticipated New England Patriots debut this afternoon. Arriving at Foxboro for his first game, he wore a yellow suit and one of his trademark hats. This is the kind of look that Tom Brady dreams he could pull off at a Kentucky Derby party and Cam went and did it for a game against the Miami Dolphins. Understandably, Cam's look reminded the Internet of a few other people.
The Mask, the Man in the Yellow Hat, Dayman... nothing inspires people to remember stuff like a dude with a bold outfit choice. The Cam Newton experiment in New England has to work so we can do this 15+ more times this season.