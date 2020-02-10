Cam Newton Says Ed Hochuli Told Him He Wasnt "Old Enough" to Draw Personal Foul Call
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
In the Panthers’ postgame presser, Cam Newton said that he complained to Ed Hochuli about not getting a call on a late hit by the Saints. The quarterback says he was told, “You’re not old enough to get that call.”
It does seem as though QB’s who have been in the league longer like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers get the benefit of the doubt on personal foul calls more than younger ones, but it’s pretty surprising if Hochuli actually said that out loud. It would not be surprising if this becomes a topic of conversation on the Monday debate circuit.
[Video via Black and Blue Review]