Cam Newton is Ripped
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 29 2020
I get why the market is initially cool on Cam Newton -- the rightful hesitance for travel right now or have non-essential doctor diagnoses prevent teams from properly evaluating his injured shoulder. One thing that is clear though just from Newton's own Instagram is that whoever eventually signs him will be getting someone completely motivated to perform:
I like my former boss Jason McIntyre's idea that the Eagles are a good fit for him -- Carson Wentz hasn't shown he can stay healthy for a full season, and they have good organizational systems of preparing backups to compete.