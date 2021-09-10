Cam Newton: 'Mac Jones Didn't Beat Me Out'
Cam Newton broadcasted a conversation with his father, Cecil Newton, on his YouTube channel this morning. Newton discussed his time with and release from the New England Patriots, Mac Jones and his future.
Newton is not retiring, as he had already said. He was complimentary of Mac Jones, but insisted that "Mac Jones did not beat me out." Newton also said that there are not 32 better quarterbacks than him and that his vaccination status had nothing to do with the Patriots' decision. Newton and his father also thanked Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and even former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.
Newton said he was in the room with Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Mac Jones when Jones was given the starting job and Newton was cut. Here are some clips with the full video embedded below.