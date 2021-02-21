Cam Newton Heckled About Free Agency By a Kid at 7 on 7 Football Tournament in Myrtle Beach
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 21, 2021, 2:08 PM EST
Cam Newton got into it with a teenager on Saturday at a 7 on 7 football camp. Newton, who is very involved in 7 on 7 football (that's how he met high schooler Deshaun Watson), was walking the sideline when a player yelled something at him that caught his ear. Newton walked over saying he was rich while the kid kept pointing out he was a free agent and saying he was about to be poor. Newton eventually asked where his father was.
At first I assumed the video was old because no one was wearing a mask, but you can see he's wearing the same Peloton jacket in this video posted on the official and verified Cam Newton 7 on 7 All-Star Team Instagram account.
His team, which wears jerseys with "BLESS THE BABIES," written in that trademark Cam Newton font on them, was competing in the National 7v7 Football Association's East Regional in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Here are a few more pictures of Cam at the event.
Incredibly, this isn't the first time something like this has happened to Newton. At a 7 on 7 event in 2018 one kid went after him about his Super Bowl performance.
Does this happen to all quarterbacks? It seems a little weird that high school football players would try to instigate with a guy like Cam Newton, who is investing not just money, but time in something they're involved in. I guess we can just chalk these incidents up to kids these days.