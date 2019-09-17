The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Cam Newton Has a Foot Injury, Is Questionable for Sunday

By Kyle Koster | Sep 17 2019

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers runs off the field after their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Cam Newton has looked either injured or just plain done through two games this year. He's been reticent to run the football or to be given the opportunity to run the football, including in key situations against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Some of those questions make more sense now, as he's out for today's practice and questionable for the game on Sunday.

The Panthers are already 0-2. Drew Brees' injury gives them hope that the division is still in play. But trying to go on a run with Kyle Allen is not an exciting proposition.