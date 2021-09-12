Cam Newton Free Agency Rumors Just Heating Up
What, you thought Cam Newton torpedoed his career with that awkward interview this week? Yeah, so did I, but guess what, I was wrong and so was anyone else who forgot the reality of the NFL.
Injuries are inevitable.
The moment Washington Football Team starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his hip and was ruled out for the game, you had to be thinking reunion between Newton and WFT coach Ron Rivera. Sure, Tyler Heinicke is a serviceable backup, but with the offensive weapons Washington has and the Top 10 defense they also have, you gotta get a better quarterback than him. There's a reason Washington was the second favorite in the betting odds to win the NFC East this year at WynnBET.
Hell, even if Fitzpatrick does come back, Washington should still kick the tires on Newton. Fitzpatrick is 38 years old. The odds of him holding up for an entire season and postseason are slim anyway. Might as well get Newton in now and give him a chance to learn the offense.
Other injuries are sure to emerge. Bad quarterback play could open up other jobs. But regardless of how it happens, Cam Newton will have additional opportunities to play in the NFL. As long as he doesn't do any more interviews.