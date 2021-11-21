Cam Newton's Storybook Return to Carolina Featured an Epic Entrance and Another Quick Touchdown
Cam Newton's storybook return to the Carolina Panthers continued today with his first start at BOFA Stadium since Sepetember 2019. Newton's entrance was epic as he soaked in the atmosphere and the crowd went wild for their returning hero. Newton looked all around the stadium before screaming "this is my house" and joining his teammates.
Newton then got right to work taking the Panthers right down the field on the opening drive, finishing a nine play, 75-yard drive with a bullet to DJ Moore for the touchdown. It certainly looked like the zip on his passes that weren't there in New England was back.
Whatever happens the rest of the way, Newton has given Panthers fans some hope and brought back memories from happier times. And most importantly, he's quickly proven that he can still play in the NFL. Reports of his demise certainly look like they used a nightmare season with the Patriots with a COVID setback as a source.