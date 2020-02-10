Calvin Pryor of Louisville Drafted 18th by the New York Jets
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Calvin Pryor, a hitting machine Louisville, was drafted 18th by the Jets. Not a terrible pick, given how weak their secondary was last year. Pryor should start from week one, probably with Antonio Allen, who starred at South Carolina and was a good player last year until he was benched for Ed Reed.
Maybe Rex Ryan has a three-safety scheme, like Jon Gruden talked about during the draft? Pryor is an “enforcer” and an “in the box safety” according to Mel Kiper.
One scouting report compared him to William Moore and Kam Chancellor; another a poor man’s Troy Polamalu.