VIDEO: Calvin Kattar Scores Crazy Knockout of Jeremy Stephens With a Brutal Elbow
By Ryan Phillips | May 09 2020
Calvin Kattar might have just scored the knockout of the night at UFC 249. Kattar was going toe-to-toe with Jeremy Stephens in the second round of their fight when he landed a vicious elbow that sent Stephens falling to the canvas. Kattar pounced and landed another big elbow as referee Jason Herzog stepped in to stop the fight.
The first elbow sent Stephens to the canvas and the second cut him deeply.
Here's the first elbow that hit absolutely flush:
Here's a perfect look:
Stephens was a bloody mess after the fight:
The stoppage came via TKO at the 2:42 mark in the second round.
With the win, Kattar improved to 21-4 with 10 knockouts and three wins by submission. He's been on a serious upward trajectory having won 13 of his last 15 fights. He entered the night ranked No. 9 in the UFC's featherweight rankings. We can expect him to climb higher after that brilliant knockout.