Let's Check In On the Calm Conversation Happening Over on 'First Take'
By Kyle Koster | May 28 2020
Life seems plenty stressful enough already and yet there are hundreds of thousands of people who dutifully hop in front of First Take five times a week. One of the topics today was, get this, if LeBron James is the best player in the NBA. Max Kellerman took a different position than the other three in the quadbox, making the case for Kawhi Leonard. Much loudness ensued.
It really seems like a lot of the contentiousness here could have been avoided if clear parameters for the discussion were established beforehand. But then again, that would create less tension and therefore worse television.
This has been my monthly check in on First Take, which looks an awful lot as I remembered.