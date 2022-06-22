Roundup: Caleb Swanigan Dies at 25; John Wall Exercises $47 Million Option; Auston Matthews Wins Hart Trophy
Former Purdue star and first-round pick Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 ... Ryan Fitzpatrick joining Amazon as an analyst, which makes all the sense in the world ... Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on ... Packers' Marcedes Lewis wants to break record for most seasons played by a tight end ... Poker pro indicted in massive sports gambling scheme ... "Top Gun: Maverick" passes $900 million at box office ... Four hospitalized and one dead after overdose at Grand Rapids hotel ... Afghanistan earthquake kills 155 people ... Key takeaways from fourth day of Jan. 6 committee hearings ... Auston Matthews wins Hart Trophy as NHL MVP ... Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct suits ... Daniel Snyder accused of sexual assault in harassment in 2009 ... John Wall exercises $47 million player option ...
PGA Tour plans to counter rival tour with lucrative series for top players [Golf Digest]
Latest 2022 NBA mock draft [CBS Sports]
Why Aidy Bryant left Saturday Night Live [Variety]
MLB to require all teams to 'muddy' ball using exact same technique [ESPN]
Could the Thunder select Jaden Ivey at No. 2 [Yahoo Sports]
The Yankees are disrespecting Aaron Judge again [The Big Lead]
The official trailer for the second half of the new season of Stranger Things.
Johnny Knoxville discusses the odds of a Jackass 5.
Umbrella Academy Season 3 sneak peak.
Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg -- "Nuthin' But a G Thang"