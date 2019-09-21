VIDEO: Cal Stops Ole Miss at the Goal Line as Time Expires By Liam McKeone | Sep 21 2019 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

No. 23 Cal faced off against unranked Ole Miss on Saturday, and cruised most of the day for what many believed would be a relatively easy victory for the Golden Bears. But Ole Miss made a late push, and things got interesting. The ending sequence of the game ended up nothing short of insane. Check it out:

CAL (+3) HANGS ON?



They stand-up to Ole Miss at the goal line for a WILD FINISH!pic.twitter.com/z6w2xR970R — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 21, 2019

Cal with the goal line $top. Was one of my favorite bets of the week. Evan Weaver is a stat monster. pic.twitter.com/B65gvD5Z8u — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 21, 2019

Truly nothing more exciting than a goal-line stop as time expires for the win. Ole Miss completed a forty-yard pass to get to the ten yard line with the clock ticking down. QB John Rhys Plumlee completed a pass that looked like it would give the Rebels the chance to tie the game up, but Elijah Moore hit the ground before he could turn around and thrust the ball into the end zone. Unbelievably, the play was not reviewed.

Ole Miss had no timeouts and the clock was ticking as they were given the ball at the one-yard line on fourth down. All they needed were 36 inches and a two-point conversion to complete their epic comeback as they rushed to the line to try to get a snap off.

They snapped before time expired, but Cal denied them, and walked away with a victory far closer than they planned. An awesome end to an entertaining game.