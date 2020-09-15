Caddie Geno Bonnalie Surmises His US Open Motel Room Previously Hosted a Murder
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 15 2020
Geno Bonnalie is the longtime friend/caddie of Joel Dahmen. This week the pair is at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, for the 2020 U.S. Open. While Dahmen is presumably living it up in a fancy hotel near the course, Bonnalie booked an Airbnb. Unfortunately, that fell through and now he's staying at some motel in the area. Not great!
Bonnalie has obviously been watching a lot of CSI because he sees holes in the walls and immediately thinks they're from bullets and starts identifying blood spatter patterns and recreating the crime with just his mind.
Actually, this would work as a network procedural on CBS. A golf caddie/detective who solves golf murders. It would be like "Murder She Wrote" but all the murders take place at a country club.
Anyway, once Bonnalie helps the police wrap this one up, he'll be on his friend's bag. As long as the sink doesn't fall on his foot. Good luck, Geno!