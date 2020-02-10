C.J. Wilson Scared the Crap out of New Yorkers with his Fastball
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
C.J. Wilson — maybe you’ve seen him in those Head & Shoulders ads that run on MLB TV breaks every other inning — popped up at the MLB Fan Cave in New York with the intended goal of pranking hapless New Yorkers with his fastball and a strategically placed piece of plexiglass. All-in-all the execution is pretty, pretty good.
Make it all the way to the end for the best reaction.
