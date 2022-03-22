Top Editors Leaving BuzzFeed News As Layoffs Loom
Three top editors are leaving BuzzFeed News ahead of looming cuts to the newsroom, The New York Times reports this morning. Editor-in-chief Mark Schoofs, deputy editor-in-chief Tom Namako and executive editor of investigations Ariel Kaminer are departing the company, with Namako announcing he'd be joining NBC News.
Mr. Schoofs said in the email that the “next phase” for BuzzFeed News was to accelerate its timeline to become profitable and that it would need to shrink to do so. He said the company hoped to achieve this through voluntary buyouts rather than layoffs.
Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed’s chief executive, said in a separate email to the staff on Tuesday that BuzzFeed News would need to “prioritize the areas of coverage our audience connects with the most.”
The news comes on the same day as Buzzfeed's first financial reports as a listed company were released. In a familiar refrain, the next step will be cuts aimed at a more sustainable future.
In an email to staff, Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed’s chief executive wrote that the BuzzFeed video team and the editorial team at recently acquired Complex Networks would be impacted. Cuts to the business and administrative teams can also be expected, with the hope that voluntary buyouts will reduce the total number of layoffs.