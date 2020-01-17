Buster Olney: Astros Could Face 'Retribution' From Opposing Pitchers
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 17 2020
The fallout from the Astros' cheating scandal is still mounting, and doesn't show signs of slowing down anytime soon. One thing I hadn't thought of but makes sense is a point that Buster Olney brought up on Get Up today: Opposing pitchers could throw at them all season like Ryan Dempster beaned A-Rod following his steroid suspension:
Baseball has been part of the national sports conversation this week more than I can remember in decades. Discussion of this scandal has arguably eclipsed coverage of the NFL conference championship games this weekend. It would be something to behold if Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman or other Astros start getting beaned regularly in retribution for sign-stealing (and perhaps other, more nefarious cheating as well).
It is going to be a wild baseball season.