Buffalo Morning Show DJ Fired After Comparing Black Women's Skin Tones to Toast
A morning DJ in Buffalo was fired after comparing Black women's skin tones to toast on-air Wednesday during 97 Rock's Morning Bull radio show. The DJ, Rob Lederman, has been terminated following comments he made discussing how dark the skin of a woman could be for him to be attracted to her.
Lederman said, "I will never go to a Serena Williams level, but I am very comfortable with on a Halle Berry level." He went on to use an outdated and offensive racial term.
You can listen below to the upsetting bit.
While Lederman was fired by Cumulus Media, Chris Klein and Rich "Bull" Gaenzler were both suspended. In addition, Gaenzler lost his job as the in-arena host for Buffalo Sabres and and NLL's Buffalo Bandits games.
The podcast verison of the Wednesday morning show is no longer available, but the station's website does have a slideshow celebrating Women's History Month.