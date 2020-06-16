Buffalo Bills Reporter Maddy Glab Discusses Her Journey Through Media and Stefon Diggs' First Season in Buffalo
By Liam McKeone | Jun 16 2020
Maddy Glab is the official Buffalo Bills team multimedia reporter. She joined the Press Pass podcast to discuss the start of her career as an on-air talent at Missouri, her first job with Stanford, how she ended up at Tennessee and worked the sideline for SEC Network, why Buffalo reminds her of the SEC, why she decided to make the jump from college to the pros, and how her first year with the Bills went. She also detailed why Bills fans should be excited about free agent signing Mario Addison, how exactly Stefon Diggs will help Josh Allen in a pivotal year of growth for the young quarterback, if this is finally the year Buffalo will reign atop the AFC East, and more.
