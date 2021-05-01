Buffalo Bills Third Round Pick Spencer Brown Jumped on a Folding Table to Celebrate Being Drafted
With the 93rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected Northern Iowa offensive lineman Spencer Brown. After hearing the news, Brown jumped on a folding table, immediately proving himself to be a worthy member of the Buffalo community.
The only question is whether he knew the Bills were going to pick him and bought this table specifically so he could celebrate. Otherwise, he made help pick up so he could do this. Either way, with Brown standing 6-foot-8 and weighing over 300 pounds, the table never stood a chance. And his mom was probably annoyed.
The Bills have two fifth rounders, a sixth rounder and a seventh rounder remaining on Saturday. If the Bills got any kind of leader in Brown, hopeful draft picks around the country are probably running out to buy tables as we speak.