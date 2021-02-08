Bud Light Commercial Legends Unite to Save Super Bowl LV
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 7, 2021, 7:40 PM EST
Bud Light brought back some all-time favorite commercial characters this year to help save the Super Bowl by ensuring everyone could get their favorite light beer. It was a really good commercial and brought back a ton of memories.
The premise of the commercial is that a couple goes to the store to buy Bud Light, but there isn't any. The reason? A truck has turned over, spilling all of the blue-labeled suds all over the highway. As if by a cosmic miracle, stars from Bud Light commercials past appear to save the day.
Yes, everyone came back. Post Malone, the Bud Light Bud Bowl team, Cedric the Entertainer, Dr. Galazkiewicz, the Bud Knight and so many more.
Check this out:
That's a really good Super Bowl commerical. It had star power, nostalgia and some humor. Home run all the way around.