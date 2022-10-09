Streaker in Tom Brady Jersey Gets Destroyed By Guy in Green Sweatshirt
Someone ran onto the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Atlanta Falcons game during Week 5. Unlike recent examples, this one didn't appear to be a protester. Instead it was what looked like a small fan in a Tom Brady jersey, The fan was not on the field for long before they were taken out by someone in a green sweatshirt. Either the fan was small or the guy in the green sweatshirt was more physically imposing than Bobby Wagner.
When you run out onto the field, this should be what you should expect. Only through this and very public arrests can we ever hope to eliminate these annoyances from our society.