Skip Bayless Tweets Rob Gronkowski Should Unretire After Cameron Brate Taken Off the Field on a Stretcher
Cameron Brate suffered a scary injury during Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers - Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. Brate, the Bucs tight end, came across the middle to catch a ball from Tom Brady and was immediately tackled by Steelers linebacker Myles Jack as he turned upfield. It wasn't an unusually violent collision, but Brate's helmet went into Jack's chest and he was clearly in great discomfort. Brate remained on the ground until he was taken off the field on a stretcher.
Brate was moving his extremities, but anytime a player has his facemask removed or doesn't leave the field under his own power there's clearly something wrong. FS1's Skip Bayless took this as an opportunity to coax Rob Gronkowski out of retirement on behalf of Brady.
If there's anything that shouldn't convince Gronk to come out of retirement, it's Skip Bayless. The fact that this was in the same tweet as he noted that Brate was taken off the field on a stretcher feels pretty tasteless.