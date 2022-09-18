Brawl Breaks Out During Bucs-Saints
All the games between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints over the last few years have been crazy. The two teams' first matchup of 2022 was no different. Tom Brady was throwing tablets and Jameis Winston is playing with a broken back.
Then, early in the fourth quarter, the Saints and Bucs started actually fighting each other. Tempers sparked after Brady failed to connect with Scotty Miller on a third down. Marshon Lattimore, who was in coverage, started talking some trash and Brady returned the favor. Then Leonard Fournette got into Lattimore's face before Mike Evans came sprinting in and knocked Lattimore down.
In the aftermath, Lattimore got ejected along with Evans.
Divisional matchups always get chippy. The Saints and Bucs took it to another level today.