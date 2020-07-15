Bucs Linebacker Devin White Basically Held a Large, Mask-less Gathering in Louisiana Over the Weekend
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 15 2020
Tom Brady is not the only member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who isn't following the advice of public health experts this summer. Over the weekend, Bucs linebacker Devin White hosted his second annual trail ride in Cotton Valley, Louisiana. When the ride was over, the gathering turned into what looked like a fairly large and largely mask-less party. TMZ has some of the details, including the reaction of the mayor.
the mayor of Cotton Valley, C.C. Cox, told TMZ Sports he was allowing the party to happen because, "That's what he wants to do, he can do it, you know?"
And this just about sums up the entire American response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to TMZ, White was set to encourage social distancing and hand-washing and all that good stuff, but he just ended up throwing a big party and a politician in a state with spiking cases who knew about it just shrugged and said, "What can you do?" Well, you could step in and cancel the large gathering and people could find some other way to entertain themselves for a few hours. It's not that hard.
If football is the lifeblood of America, then football players should probably take this more seriously so the lifeblood isn't canceled. Presumably, White will now return to Florida for training camp at some point in the next couple weeks.