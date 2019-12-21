VIDEO: Fans Get Into Fight in Stands During Ugly Texans-Bucs Game By Liam McKeone | Dec 21 2019

The Texans played the Bucs on NFL Network this afternoon during the yearly slate of Saturday regular-season games. It has been a very bad game, with six turnovers between the two teams in the first half alone. Jameis Winston has already thrown three picks. The game was tied 17-17 at halftime.

The fans at Raymond James Stadium down in Florida apparently aren't huge fans either. A couple of Bucs fans got into a pretty brutal fight at some point during the game. Check it out:

Tough scene. But, really, these people are doing themselves a favor by getting kicked out of this game. Watching more would only make them angrier.