The Milwaukee Bucks Officially Won the Jrue Holiday Trade
You can now update all of your spreadsheets to reflect the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks won the Jrue Holiday trade. If there was any doubt before the Bucks clinched their first trip to the NBA Finals since the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar era, there should be none now. With Giannis Antetokounmpo watching from the sidelines because of an injury, Holiday had 27 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists as the Bucks won the Eastern Conference for the first time since 1974.
What more do you need? Even if the Bucks lose the Finals, they got over the penultimate hump. The sky is now officially the limit. All they had to give up was Eric Bledsoe, R.J. Hampton, two first round picks and a couple pick swaps that might not convey.
Holiday signed an extension a couple months ago and now he, Giannis (extended in December), Khris Middleton and even Brook Lopez who had 33 in game 5, are all signed for the next two seasons. After that Middleton has a player option and the next summer Holiday has a player option. That's a nice little window that they already have a foot through.
With that core in place they can now focus on finding their next PJ Tucker. And ensuring no more reporters leave Milwaukee. And improving the city as a vacation destination for ESPN employees. You. know, all the most important quality of life things.