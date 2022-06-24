Bucks Pick MarJon Beauchamp Provided the Most Emotional Moment of the 2022 NBA Draft

“Man I’m so excited. Playing with one of the greatest to play the game to learn from them and Khris Middleton…I feel like God put me in this position to grow and become one of them.”⁰⁰MarJon Beauchamp on playing with the Giannis-led Bucks



