Bubba Wallace Gave a Great 30-Second Interview After He Got Wrecked at Bristol
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 16 2020
Bubba Wallace had another notable night at the racetrack on Wednesday at Bristol Motor Speedway. During the NASCAR All-Star Open, Wallace got wrecked by Michael McDowell. Wallace was not happy. In a post-race interview, he called McDowell a joke in a short, but really entertaining interview. He commented on his hair, apologized to his mom, and swore. Then there was the part about McDowell.
People say one of the nicest guys in the garage. I can't for the god fearing text that he's going to send me about preaching and praise and respect. What a joke he is.
After the interview Wallace walked his bumper over to McDowell's trailer and left it there.