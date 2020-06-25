Picture Proves Bubba Wallace's Garage Pull Rope Really Was Tied in a Noose
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 25 2020
We finally have an up-close look at the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega. It is - as the FBI repeatedly said - a noose. This is not just a rope tied to make it easier to pull down a door. It is a noose.
For some, the fact that this noose has existed in this garage for MONTHS, is actually a victory, instead of a reminder that racing has a race problem. As if the confederate flag flown above the track last weekend wasn't enough.
Since at least October, people have been walking by this noose and at best they ignored it. Until one of the few black drivers in the sports history was randomly placed there and someone from his team said, "Hey, that's a noose." Who knows how much longer it would have hung there if Wallace had been put in a different bay? That's the problem.