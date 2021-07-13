Bryson Dechambeau Clearly Offended When Media Member Asks Why He Doesn't Shout 'Fore'
Bryson DeChambeau addressed the media today at The Open at Royal St. George's Golf Course. Around the 7-minute mark in the press conference someone asked him why he never yells fore when he launches drives into crowds. DeChambeau did not seem happy with the question, calling it a very controversial thing and saying he does do it "99 percent of the time."
He was then asked about his rivalry with Brooks Koepka, something Koepka had addressed at his press conference earlier. With that fresh on the press's mind, a reporter later (at 14:25) called him "Brooks," which DeChambeau was either smart enough to ignore or lucky enough to miss. The man has had people escorted out of golf courses for as much.
This is just never going to go away, which might be good for golf, but what a headache for Bryson.