Bryson DeChambeau Dropped a 28-Minute Behind-the-Scenes Video From This Week
Bryson DeChambeau's solid weekend at the PGA Championship was derailed by a final round 77 on Sunday, but golf's largest protein enthusiast had a very productive experience, creating some premium content for his growing YouTube channel. In a 28-minute feature, DeChambeau walks us through the life of a golfer trying to win a major championship and fill the minimal free time afforded by a packed schedule.
And yes, there's some shirtless footage of the big man blasting drives into a net. And yes, there seems to be a heavy focus on exit velocity. But taken as a whole, it's a cutting-edge idea that pulls back the curtain without the largely unnecessary barriers of a streaming partner or strained dramatic score.
It's just a dude either preparing to play golf, playing golf, or talking about golf.
It's an effective strategy. DeChambeau is far from a personal favorite yet seeing him humanized and grinding does work to soften even the hardest adversarial heart. Perhaps it should be no surprise that a forward-thinking player on the course is ahead of the curve off it as well.