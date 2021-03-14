The Big Lead
Latest Golf Leads

Bryson DeChambeau, Lee Westwood and Brendon Todd Trade Shanks In PLAYERS Championship Final Round

By Stephen Douglas | Mar 14, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT

The PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
The PLAYERS Championship - Final Round | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau and Lee Westwood entered the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship in the final pairing. Westwood led the tournament at -13 and DeChambeau, everyone's favorite large adult golfer, sat at -11. The scores remained the same coming into the fourth hole when things fell apart for both guys.

Tee shots everywhere and things didn't go great from there. Westwood finished with a bogie and Bryson with a double.

Suddenly four guys were within two shots of Westwood and DeChambeau dropped into a four-way tie for sixth.

Brendon Todd also had a pretty bad tee shot on 17, nearly landing it on the wrong island.

Shanks for the memories.