Bryson DeChambeau Drove a Ball 423 Yards
By Kyle Koster | Jul 16 2020
It's windy and wild this morning at Muirfield Village. Many of golf's big names are putting up front-nine scores that wouldn't be competitive at the local municipal course tournament. Big Beef Boi Bryson DeChambeau has thus far kept the train on the tracks, posting a +1 through nine. If there was any lingering frustration, he took it out on No. 1 with a 423-yard drive.
For those of you new to the game, that's good. In math-terms, it's 1,269 American feet.
Bryson previously posted a 408-yard shot from the tees earlier in the round. He parred that hole. What a ride.
Again, these drives are a bit wind-aided. They still went over 400 yards. Cool!