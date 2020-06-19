Bryson DeChambeau Building Mass, Cutting His Scores
By Kyle Koster | Jun 19 2020
Bryson DeChambeau's remarkable body transformation feels like an actor packing on a bunch of muscle for a movie role. DeChambeau is playing the part of a leading man and potential hardware winner in the PGA's young return to play. Big Bison shot a seven-under 64 at the RBC Heritage to rocket to one shot from the lead headed into the weekend. He did it by letting his big club eat, something he's grown quite fond of himself while packing on 20 pounds.
DeChambeau, like so many of us right now, is not counting calories. But he is scoping birdies and studying his proprietary pocket cheat sheet like a health-conscious Laguna Beach yoga enthusiast. Last week he came this close to forcing himself into the playoff with a putt on his 72nd hole.
He'll have a chance to redeem himself when he unsheathes his mighty driver with the field nipping at his heels. This is when he's most comfortable, generating speeds the likes of which haven't been seen outside of out-of-whack TrackMan units. He brings the thunder with the force and determination of a pulling guard on a counter play. And that's what he's starting to look like.
A new physique is the sideshow. A new, devastatingly dangerous game is the bite behind the bark.
It's worth remembering that he's excelling on courses that don't necessarily cater to his game or favor length. It's possible he'll be even more dangerous on an 18 favoring sluggers.
Scary stuff. DeChambeau looks hungry and willing to make a meal of it wherever he goes.