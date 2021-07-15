British Tabloid Headline About Bryson Dechambeau-Brooks Koepka Feud is Great
For those who don't know, British tabloids make American tabloids look like the New York Times. On the other side of the pond, the trashier and more outlandish the better. How else are you going to convince people to buy newspapers these days?
With the British Open taking place this week at Royal St. George's, the closest Open location to London, it comes as no surprise that the local tabloids took a jab at the biggest feud in golf. That, of course, is the ongoing anamosity between Bryson Dechambeau and Brooks Koepka.
The two major champions and Top-10 players haven't been shy expressing their disdain for one another. Memes have been born of their beef. So too has this glorious headline.
Truly, the issues between these two have led to the greatest rivalry currently in sports. Honestly, in what other sports do two players with as high of profiles as these two openly mock the others when they fail and, in the case of Koepka, make an ad out of it?
Related Articles
Brooks Koepka Claims Bryson DeChambeau Reignited Feud With Comments During Twitch Stream
Bryson Dechambeau Clearly Offended When Media Member Asks Why He Doesn't Shout 'Fore'
Bryson DeChambeau Trolls Tom Brady For Ripping His Pants During 'The Match'
Random Dude Just Walks Up, Steals Rory McIlroy's Golf Club at Scottish Open
This has been the best story in golf and, with both playing relatively well in Round 1 of the Open, could lead to a showdown in England, which should yield the greatest headlines one could imagine. We're a long way off from that, but with the Ryder Cup also approaching and being played across the pond, we could be in for a few more gems like this in the near future.