The Big 9 on Bryce Young's Jersey Makes Him Look Small
The Carolina Panthers official Twitter account tweeted out some pictures of top pick Bryce Young in his new blue jersey on Tuesday. Are we crazy, or is that nine huge? There's something about the way he's holding the football in that first picture and the size of that No. 9 that makes him look as small as we joke about him being.
Luckily, we've got the perfect reference for this, thanks to Shoresy. Just imagine he's talking about a 9 instead of a C. (And watch out for that NSFW language.)
Seriosuly, Bryce Young looks tiny in that blue jersey. He looks closer to filling out the black jersey, but that still seems like a huge nine. We're going to need some official measurements to confirm whether the 9's are bigger in North Carolina.
Only three more months until the season!