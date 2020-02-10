Bryce Harper's Hair and Stubble Looked Sharp After Thumb Surgery
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Bryce Harper underwent surgery for a torn ligament in his thumb and is likely going to be sidelined until July. Even so, the Nationals young outfielder looked pretty sharp posing for a picture from his hospital bed. Maybe he’s angling to replace C.J. Wilson in the incessant Head & Shoulders ads that run during inning breaks on MLB.TV.
