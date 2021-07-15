Bryce Harper Doesn't Care About the NBA Finals
Jul 15, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT
Bryce Harper is a six-time All-Star with a $330 million contract but that doesn't mean he's above interacting with fans. During a recent trip to Wrigley Field the Phillies star let an inquisitive spectator know what he thought about the NBA Finals matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.
Harper is either a newly-dedicated Philadelphia 76ers fan since arriving in town back in 2019, or he just doesn't like basketball. Either way, it's a safe bet he missed out on Giannis Antetokounmpo's incredible block from Wednesday night.
This isn't the first time Harper has responded to a fan talking to him from the stands. Back in April he corrected a heckler's pronunciation of Ronald Acuña's name.
Bryce Harper: man of the people.