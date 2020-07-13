Bruce Smith Gave the Most Obscene 'Family Feud' Answer in Sports History
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 12 2020
Bruce Smith was on Sunday night's episode of Celebrity Family Feud. Smith's family was a group of NFL Hall of Famers that included Michael Irvin, Cris Carter, Orlando Pace and Kevin Greene. Smith was the closer in the Fast Money round and provided America with a moment.
The question:
If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?
100 people surveyed and presumably none of them said "penis." Smith first said, "a hammer," which was what Michael Irvin had answered earlier. Smith's second guess briefly went over Steve Harvey's head as he accepted the answer and began reading the next question before it clicked and he went into his "that contested said the most outrageous thing I have ever heard in my life" act. This time it was worthy.
We will never look at Bruce Smith - or Captain Hook - the same way again.