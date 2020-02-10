Bruce Arthur Made a Pretty Cool Video Essay About the Toronto Raptors' Rising Popularity
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur produced a video essay for TSN about the Toronto Raptors and the fans who watch their games in Maple Leafs square. The name of the outdoor area is significant, because right now it doesn’t belong to the hockey team it’s named after — it’s taken on the name Jurassic Park. The Raptors out-rated three NHL Game 7’s in Canada earlier this week, and they’re being fully embraced by their community.
