When Temple Fired Bruce Arians in 1988, a Photographer Followed Him Home to Watch Him Unload His Car
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 1, 2021, 8:00 PM EST
Bruce Arians will will coach in his first Super Bowl as a head coach this Sunday. He previously won two Super Bowls as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers and rushed for more touchdowns in a season than Michael Vick at Virginia Tech, but it wasn't all winning and glitz and glamour and winning for Arians. In 1988 he was fired from his job as head coach of the Temple Owls after a 4-7 season. The newly-fired coach addressed the media and then packed his office and went home. And at least one photographer followed him.
According to Getty, these pictures were taken by George Tiedemann for Sports Illustrated. If you ever needed proof that SI and print media were once flush with cash, the top sports magazine had the kind of money that allowed them to have a photographer follow a fired Temple coach home to watch him unpack his car in his driveway.
Arians had gone 27-39 in six seasons at Temple. He would not become a head coach again until Chuck Pagano underwent cancer treatment for most of 2012 and Arians became interim head coach. The Cardinals would hire him to be head coach the next season.