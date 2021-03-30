Bruce Arians Makes Good on Promise, Gets Super Bowl LIV Tattoo
Bruce Arians is a man on his word. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' coach took to social media and displayed the tattoo he promised he'd get if his team won Super Bowl LIV. A promise is a promise, after all.
Here's what it looks like:
That appears to be a left shoulder/upper back tattoo, which is probably a solid place for it.
Arians is 68, which is a hell of an age to get your first tattoo. But he's joined several of his players who have gotten them in honor of the team's blowout Super Bowl win over Kansas City. Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. are among those who have inked themselves after the championship.
The Bucs are running it back in 2021, with virtually everyone returning for a shot at another ring. Arians might want to leave some room on the other shoulder, just in case.