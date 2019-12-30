Bruce Arians Had a Brutally Honest Parting Shot For Jameis Winston By Stephen Douglas | Dec 30 2019 Bruce Arians greets Jameis Winston during a game. | Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went 7-9 in Bruce Arians' first season as head coach. Jameis Winston had a historic season, becoming the first quarterback to ever throw for 30 or more touchdowns and 30 interceptions. After the final game of the season, Winston spoke with the media, acknowledged the absurd number of turnovers and explained that he could be the best.

Jameis is confident he can be "the best." pic.twitter.com/vzUxvc26mp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2019

On Monday, Bruce Arians spoke with Assembled Media and gave this incredible quote on the Bucs potentially having another quarterback next season.

#GoBucs coach Bruce Arians, when asked if this team could win with another quarterback: “With another quarterback? Oh yeah. If we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one, too.’’ — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 30, 2019

Stripped of all context and without knowing anything about the relationship between Winston and Arians, that seems absolutely brutal. It is unclear if Winston will ever play in Tampa again, but it seems if there is any other option available, the head coach is ready to move on from the former No. 1 pick.