Bruce Arians Plans to Beat the Buccaneers Up During Training Camp
Bruce Arians is not a man known to mince words. He'll tell you what he's thinking and the concept of a filter is foreign to the newly-minted championship head coach. Unusual, to say the least, in an NFL obsessed with saying as little as possible in as many words as possible to the press.
So it should come as no surprise that Arians was rather blunt when asked for his plans for the first post-Super Bowl training camp sessions for his team. He was also rather simple. Arians wants to "beat the sh**" out of his team, expressed on The Loose Cannons podcast (transcription via Joebucsfan.com):
"“When our guys come back, and that’s my job, I’m going to beat the sh*t out of them,” Arians told The Loose Cannons show on YouTube last night. “We’re going back to basics and we’re going to have one hell of a training camp and know what our foundation is.”"
It is extremely difficult to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and history proves as much, with the Patriots being the last team to accomplish consecutive championships in 2003-04 and 2004-05. This past decade has seen plenty of would-be repeat champs fall short in the Big Game. The Bucs beat one such team in the Chiefs this year, with the Patriots and Seahawks preceding them.
As every season does, it all starts in training camp. It seems Arians has no intentions of letting his team coast by on the high of being champions from the first moment the 2021 season gets underway. We'll see if they can do what many others have failed to do in the last 20 years.