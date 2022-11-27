Skunk Spotted in Stands During Browns-Bucs
The Cleveland Browns' dominating run game helped them to handle the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of Sunday's affair, but there were more interesting things happening in the stands all the while. Fans in attendance at FirstEnergy Stadium recorded video of what sure looks like a skunk loose in the seats.
That is certainly a new one. Rodents loose in stadiums is not unheard of but skunks are less adventurous than, say, a raccoon.
Is a skunk the worst possible small animal to be roaming about a football stadium in the middle of a game? It's definitely in the top three.