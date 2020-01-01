Before Games, Browns Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken Would Tell Opposing Coaches What a Mess the Team Was By Stephen Douglas | Jan 01 2020 The Cleveland Browns huddle during a game against the Buffalo Bills | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns went 6-10 this season. They fired their head coach and general manager after the season ended. They were a mess. This was no secret. Still, it's always amusing to hear someone involved actually admit it, as offensive coordinator Todd Monken did.

Via The Athletic:

Monken would spend time on the field before games telling opposing coaches how bad things were with the Browns, calling the team a “total mess” and saying that Kitchens’ Sunday play calling generally steered away from most things that had been in the game plan from Wednesday-Saturday.

The Browns had the 22nd best offense this season, which was down two spots from 2018, but still better than any season since 2007. That combined with the awful coaching situation seems to confirm that there was a lot of talent on the roster.

Monken had time to wander around trashing his team before games because on Freddie Kitchens gave himself playcalling duties on Sundays. Monken is still currently employed by the Browns.